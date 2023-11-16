Dr Eleblu optimistic to unseat Ablakwa

By Caleb Kuleke,

Ho, Nov. 15, GNA- Dr John Saviour Eleblu, an aspiring parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party has expressed optimism of winning the seat for the party when given the nod

He said the constituency deserved a Member of Parliament (MP) with great vision and commitment to enhancing the development of the area and improving the lives of the people.

Dr Eleblu, who is also a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, told Ghana News Agency after successfully going through the vetting that he was ready to change the narrative of NPP in North Tongu.

He said he had concrete and right strategies in place to mobilise and register more members for the party in North Tongu to unseat the National Democratic Congress’ MP, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Lecturer said the time had come for the people of Volta Region to see the light and hope in the NPP, emphasising that “NPP can be a driving force for development in the Volta region.”

Dr Eleblu said he was ready to serve the constituency with transformational leadership of service, transparency and integrity that would bring total transformation into the lives of the people.

The aspirant said North Tongu deserved an MP who would lobby for jobs and development projects for the area, and therefore appealed to the delegates to give him the nod come December 2, 2023.

He said the NDC, and its MP had not done anything to advance the development of North Tongu and the Volta Region, noting that the only party with interest to develop the region was NPP.

Dr Eleblu promised to create job opportunities for all within the constituency and support existing businesses to grow to enhance the living standards of the people.

