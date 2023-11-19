Communities asked to stop open defecation to stem diseases

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Nov. 17 GNA – Mr. Benjamin Azumah, a level 400 Medical Student of the University of Health And Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, has advised communities to guard against open defecation and indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

This, he said, would go a long way to prevent the outbreak of diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Mr. Azumah gave the advice when he led a group of level 400 students of the school on an outreach programme at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district.

He reminded the residents to take precautionary measures and keep their surroundings always clean to prevent the spread of diseases, adding “it is better to prevent disease than falling sick and look for remedy for such disease.”

Mr. Azumah said many diseases could be prevented if they led a hygienic lifestyles.

He called on them to regularly visit health facilities to check their blood and sugar levels and also eat balanced diets, especially the pregnant women.

Mr. Azumah entreated husband’s to encourage and take their wives to antenatal clinics regularly.

“Your first point of call when you are sick is the hospital and not a prayer centre as not all diseases are due to spiritual attacks,” he cautioned.

He suggested to the community to enact a bylaw to make open defecation and indiscriminate dumping of waste a punishable offence.

As part of the outreach programme, the students organised a free medical screening for the community and offered medication.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

