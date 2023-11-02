Clashes in Athens between right-wing extremists, anti-fascists 

Athens, Nov. 2, (dpa/GNA) - Heavy clashes between right-wing extremists, anti-fascists and the police took place in the centre of Athens on Wednesday night.

The opposing groups attacked each other with stones, incendiary devices and steel bars.

Much of the violence was centred on the metro station in the popular tourist district of Monastiraki, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

Sixty people were detained by Greek police.

The riots took place on the 10th anniversary of the murder of two Greek right-wing extremists – a case that has never been completely solved.

A demonstration of right-wing sympathizers on the occasion of the anniversary had been banned by the authorities. Nevertheless, around 1,500 people gathered at various locations, according to the Ministry of Citizen Protection.

GNA

