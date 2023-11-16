CAF Women’s Champions League: Ampem Darkoa Ladies suffer semi-final heartbreak

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.16, GNA – Ampem Darkoa Ladies failed to book a place in the finals of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League after succumbing to a 3-2 defeat on penalties to Morocco’s SC Casablanca.

It was an exciting 120 minutes of play from both sides who needed to settle their differences on penalties.

The efforts of Comfort Yeboah, Latifa Abesik and Ophelia Amponsah were not enough to get Coach Nana Adarkwah’s side through after a hard fought battle against the Moroccan giants.It was more or less like a pay back time to restore the dignity of their sister’s, AS FAR, who were beaten by the Ghanaian side in the group stages.

The Nanamma had themselves to be blamed in their defeat having made an impressive start with a sixth minute penalty which was beautifully converted by Comfort Yeboah.

The mission to secure a historic feet continued at the Laurent Pokou stadium on Wednesday night as Ampem Darkoa Ladies kept on fighting to extend their margin.

An effort to get rid of the ball ended up being a nightmare for Ampem Darkoa Ladies after Yeboah lost her defensive guard to slot in an own goal to level the game in the 28th minute.

Both teams kept on pushing for that all-important winner as they were served with some golden opportunities but could not capitalize on them after several attempts to keep the scores leveled.

Jennifer’s long range goal of the season thunderbolt in the 38th minute was enough to give the ladies in blue and white, Ampem Darkoa a 2-1 lead to end the first 45 minutes.

After recess, the story continued with SC Casablanca being more aggressive upfront hoping to break the Ghanaian defense with their attacking front.

A well-planned attacking trap by the Moroccan’s was well executed as the side was handed a 55th minute penalty which saw them level scores.

Ampem Darkoa made a turn in the game, mounting pressure on their opponents who kept their line clean anytime the ball approaches their half.

120 minutes could still not change the story as the center referee finally brought the game to an end.

SC Casablanca won the game 3-2 on penalties.

The Moroccan’s would seek pay back Mamelodi Sundowns in the finals after kicking out their sisters, AS Far.

GNA

