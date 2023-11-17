Bono East Region to get sugar factory soon

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R) Nov.17, GNA – The Bono East Regional Coordinating Council (BERCC) has partnered with the Dangote group for the establishment of a 12,000- tonne capacity sugar factory.

The proposed factory is a greenfield sugar project with a crushing capacity of about 12,000 tonnes of sugar per day, and it was planned to be established on approximately 25,000 hectares of land for sugar cane plantation using modern irrigation systems.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, disclosed this at the end of the BERCC’s 2023-year meeting at Techiman, saying the project on completion would create jobs for the youth, and drive home the needed revenue for the development of the region.

Mr Adu-Gyan explained that apart from the production of the sugar for domestic consumption and industrial use, the facility would also produce useful by-products such as molasses, fuel grade ethanol and food grade water.

He said the project to be sited at Kwame-Danso in the Sene West district of the region, was consistent with the government’s aim of transforming the industrial landscape of the country through the one district one factory industrialisation policy.

Mr Adu-Gyan announced that the project was in the process of receiving parliamentary ratification to provide the legal and regulatory framework for the investments in the sugar industry, saying parliament would place the sugar policy on its legislation agenda to be passed into law very soon.

The Minister observed that the local production of sugar would create agricultural and industrial jobs, to attract investments in other commercial and industrial activities to bring about socio-economic development in the project area.

Mr Adu-Gyan urged the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) and the public to contribute towards the kickoff of the project as it was key to solving the unemployment issues in the region and the country in general.

He charged the MDAs to sustain the security situations in the region since some areas needed much security attention to check robbery and other insecurity issues bedeviling the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

