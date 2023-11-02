Bia East DCE commends government for Agenda 111 project 

By Alex Baah Boadi

(WN/R). Nov. 2, GNA-Mr Nicholas Kupog Yayin, the Bia East District Chief Executive, has commended the government for giving the Bia East District one of the Agenda 111 projects.

He said the allocation of the project was an indication that the government was committed to the health care needs of the people, adding that since the creation of the district in 2012 it has been without a hospital and that patients have to access health care either in Essam government hospital in the Bia West district or Dormaa West, which is a major challenge to them.

Mr Yayin said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he inspected the progress of work on the project.

The project, he explained, when completed would help improve healthcare delivery in the area as the residents would no longer have to travel long distances to other districts and regions for medical care.

He expressed satisfaction at the progress of work done so far and commended the lead contractor for executing excellent work.

“Our opponents, who described this project as Agenda 419 will be put to shame when it is finally completed,” he stated.

The DCE said the project when completed would not only improve health care delivery in the area but would also help improve economic activities in the district as more people would be employed.

He mentioned the construction of a modern court complex with a magistrate bungalow, the construction of the Mansakrom school block among other school blocks, CHIP compounds, a district police headquarters and the completion of the Adabokrom Senior High School started by the previous government as some of the projects being executed by this administration.

On roads, the DCE mentioned the Kwasare Road which had been tarred and the construction of Nkwanta -Kessei Road among others as some of the achievements in road construction in the district.

He in that regard promised to help fix the rest of the roads within the district to make the movement of people and goods easier.

Mr Yayin entreated residents to consider the developmental projects being executed in the district and vote for the NPP so as to bring more of such developments to the district and the country at large.

GNA

