Auditor-General presents five Performance Reports to Parliament

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Auditor-General has presented five Performance Audit Reports to Parliament.

The reports, which were laid by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip on behalf of the Auditor-General, would guide lawmakers in holding public office holders accountable

They include Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on Tax Administration by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on the Lifting and Transporting of Solid Water at La Nkwantang Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) and Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly (ASEMA) Markets and Their Environs.

Others are Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on the Management and Nuisance Parking in Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly.

The rest the Report of the Auditor-General on the Pre-University Educational Institutions (Eastern Region) for the Financial Year ended 31 December, 2020; and Performance Audit Report of the Audit-General on the Management of Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP).

Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker, presiding as Speaker, referred the four reports to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, for consideration and report to the House.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

