Aspiring Assemblyman promises quality representation, good governance

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov. 7, GNA – Mr Seth Kumah, an aspiring assembly member of the KpareKpare Electoral Area, in the Oti Region, has promised to focus on good governance and quality representation if supported to represent the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Kumah said his aim was to make the electoral area a worthy place for all constituents.

He told GNA that his plan was to establish a society in which all sons and daughters of the electoral area would have access to the share of the development cake, including facilities for education among others.

He stated that he would operate an all-inclusive representation through regular consultations with the people of KpareKpare electoral area and come up with the best policies and programmes to achieve their aspirations.

Mr Kumah said the realisation of good assembly member in the electoral area demands the collective efforts of all stakeholders, noting that the starting point was through the election of a credible person that had the capacity to transform the area.

He urged all residents in the area to participate actively in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise, which he said, was the only alternative that would afford the people to participate in all the electoral processes and of course the opportunity to pick him as credible candidate, who was ready to serve.

GNA

