Aspiring assembly member at Keta- Kedzikope outlines development plans

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Nov.16, GNA- An aspiring Assembly member for Kedzikope, a suburb of Keta in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, Mama Doris Deku-Nutakor, has outlined some plans for the development of the area.

The move, she said, would help mitigate the numerous challenges the Electoral Area was facing.

Madam Denu-Nutakor, in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, stated that empowering women and children through skills training and strengthening support programmes that would focus on the welfare of communities would be her priority.

She promised to prioritise infrastructure projects, including road maintenance and expansion and improve connectivity at Kedzikope.

“I will work closely with the Municipal authorities to address water and electricity challenges in the area,” she said.

Madam Deku-Nutakor, who is a businesswoman and the current Unit Committee Chairperson of Kedzikope Electoral Area, said enhancing education opportunities by advocating for modernisation and improving educational facilities were some of her priorities.

She said she would help establish youth development programmes, workshops and mentorship opportunities, which would channel youth energy into creativity.

“I will utilise my business acumen to attract investments and create job opportunities within our community.”

Madam Deku-Nutakor also pledged to advocate for the upgrading the healthcare facilities and services to ensure the wellbeing of every resident.

She remained optimistic that the electorates would give her the nod among other aspirants to lead for the next four years.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that the District Level election will come off on December 19 across the country.

GNA

