Art Centre fire: Victims have no place to sleep, starts rebuilding

Accra, Nov 30, GNA- Some squatters at Mensah Guinea, a settlement behind the Art Centre, gutted by fire last week have started rebuilding their structures.

The residents, who were seen busily arranging cement blocks and wood to commence rebuilding, said they did not have any alternative place to sleep.

The Sunday morning fire outbreak saw about 150 wooden structures razed.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the fire scene, it observed that most of the burnt wares had been moved to make way for the rebuilding of new structures.

Mr Issac Lamptey, a victim of the fire outbreak, said they felt neglected because no benevolent person or public official paid them a visit.

“Are we not part of the country? Nobody has paid us a visit since the fire destroyed our houses. We feel very sad because we are really confused, and we do not even know where to go after here,” he said.

Kojo Fosu, another victim, a building contractor, who is out of job, said he was staying at a friend’s place because his structure was consumed by fire.

The victims said they did not contact any authority before rebuilding because they were homeless.

