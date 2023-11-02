Accra Lions tame Heart of Lions to move out of relegation zone 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – The clash of the two lions resulted in a victory for Accra Lions, who edged Kpando Heart of Lions 2-1 in a matchday eight encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two first-half goals from Daniel Kwame Awuni and Ali Mohammed secured three points for Accra Lions as they handed Heart of Lions their first defeat of the season.

The three points for Accra Lions see them move out of the relegation zone to 14th on the league table, while Hearts of Lions are rock bottom with six points.

The game started on a blistering note with Accra Lions controlling affairs and deservedly taking the lead after a horrendous mistake by Heart of Lions goalkeeper Osae gifting Ali Mohammed a tape in from close range.

Matters got worse for the away side as Awuni finished off a brilliant team move in the late stages of the first half.

Heart of Lions started the second half with intensity as they looked to pull one back, keeping Accra Lions largely on the back foot.

They did pull one back in the 77th minute through Christopher Agyeman Boateng, but it only served as consolation as Accra Lions held on to their lead to record all three points.

GNA

