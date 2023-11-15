Economy Trending

2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy: Full text of Finance Minister’s presentation

November 15, 2023
GNA

Accra, Nov 15, GNA – Right Honourable Speaker, Honourable Members of Parliament, on the authority of His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and pursuant to Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana and Section 21(3) of the PFM Act 2016 (of ACT 921), I respectfully present to you
the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government for 2024 Financial Year.

Mr. Speaker, I beg to move that this august House approves the Financial Policy of the Government of Ghana for the year ending 31st December, 2024.

Full text below:

Final 2024 BUDGET SPEECH 11_30 #12updatedDownload