“We need more time to pick up”-Jordan Ayew

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.20, GNA – Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has pleaded with Ghanaians to remain calm as they prepare to get back to winning ways soon.

Ghana failed to register a single goal in their two international friendlies against Mexico and USA, where they were humiliated 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

The team’s abysmal performance had raised lots of concerns as to whether Head Coach, Chris Hughton should be sacked or maintained.

Speaking at a presser after the USA clash, the Crystal Palace man said inexperience played a pivotal role in the team’s failure.

“We just need a bit of more time, it’s a new group, a lot of new players and most of the players are inexperienced so it’s not easy working with them.”

He assured that the players were still putting in much effort to get the team back in shape as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers next month.

The 32-year-old urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as they journey towards success in the coming days.

The Black Stars will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on 13th November,2023 when they host Madagascar at home.

Ghana is confident of booking a slot to the world party in 2026 and also winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast.

GNA

