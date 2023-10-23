Uphold values, principles of the Methodist Church – Most Rev. Dr. Boafo

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 23, GNA – The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has urged the Laity to be committed to the promotion of the values of the church.

“Your work as a laity should inspire members and society to bring dynamism and transformation to better the lives of the people,” he advised.

The Most Rev. Dr. Boafo was speaking at an induction service for Mr Kwasi Attah-Antwi, as the new Lay President of the Conference, in Kumasi.

Mr Attah-Antwi replaces Mr Orleans Oduro and will serve a three-year office term.

The Lay Movement Council has since the inception of the Methodist Church in Ghana, made outstanding logistical contributions towards its holistic growth.

It has served as an anchor to advance the objectives of the church in all spheres of human endeavour including education, health, infrastructural development, and skills development.

The Presiding Bishop said it was imperative that the leadership demonstrated integrity, humility and unity of purpose always.

“You do not lead for yourself. Put your ego and pride away,” he cautioned.

He stressed the need for the new Lay President to uphold the responsibilities associated with his office by mobilising and galvanising support for the clergy and initiatives intended to ensure accelerated development of the church.

He also entreated the nation’s leaders to demonstrate patriotism and be wary of the lukewarm attitude to work.

The Most Rev. Dr. Boafo reminded the laity that they had been entrusted with the duty of protecting the country’s resources, therefore, it was expected of the leaders not to disappoint.

“It is unfortunate most leaders have discarded the principles and norms of society in the discharge of their duties, bringing dire consequences.

Look at what has happened to our forests and water bodies,” he lamented, saying the leaders should “always think Ghana first” in all the discharge of their duties.

Mr Atta-Antwi, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, thanked the church for the confidence reposed in him, promising to work assiduously for the accelerated growth of the Methodist Church.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

