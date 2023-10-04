Tout achievement of Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government-Patriotic Intellectuals 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 04, GNA – Mr. Michael Asare Appiah, Chairperson of the Patriotic Intellectuals has encouraged the party flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to preach about the good works, achievements, and legacies of the current Nana Addo- Bawumia government.

“Spend time in your individual campaigns to defend the achievements of the Akufo -Addo- Bawumia led government as it was the only bridge towards breaking the eight agenda.”

He said the NPP to be victorious in 2024 elections, the ordinary people must work together as a family to accomplish the superior goal of being the first political party to break the eight under the 1992 constitution dispensation.

He said the party’s unity was imperative for the growth and development of the country adding, “This can only be achieved if all of us are ready to sacrifice our individual interests and work for the betterment of our party and the nation as a whole”.

On the November 4 Presidential primaries, Mr. Asare said, it was an internal party election that must be devoid opposition…”it should rather be a friendly competition and therefore anything you cannot say after the party has elected a flagbearer on November 4, 2023, do not say it today,” he advised.

On the resignation of Alan Kyeremanten, he said it was unfortunate adding, “Even though we are saddened by his decision, we respect it”.

He praised the national executives of the NPP and the party’s Presidential Election Committee for the steps they had taken so far in addressing the alleged infractions that occurred during the super delegates conference.

He praised the Committee for involving the remaining aspirants in preparing the new guidelines for the November 4 presidential primary of the party.

“We, however, encourage them to hasten their pace in addressing all other outstanding issues pertaining to the super delegates election”, he stressed.

Mr Appiah called on all the government appointees and high-ranking party officials to be responsive and attend to the concerns of the grassroots to bring back the tenacity with which the NPP’s 2016 electioneering campaign was conducted leading to the victory of the Party.

He said, the Patriotic intellectuals were poised to defend the core values and achievements of the ruling party and the government which served as a benchmark for breaking the eight.

GNA

