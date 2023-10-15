Sudan war: Solidarity Action campaign launched to support victims

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 15, GNA – The Pan-African Solidarity Action for Sudan, a campaign to rally and mobilise resources and other humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable groups in Sudan, has been launched.

The solidarity campaign, which is being spearheaded by Africans Rising, a Pan-African movement, was virtually launched on September 28, 2023, in Ghana.

It aimed at helping to alleviate the plight of the needy and those most affected people, as the war in the Sahel country intensifies.

“Women, children and other vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities continue to bear the brunt with women being subjected to sexual and gender-based violence and other inhumane acts.

Credible reports indicate that over 10 million children are unable to receive essential services for survival and wellbeing,” the Pan-African movement lamented in a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency.

The campaign among other things, advocate for unity, justice, peace and dignity, which is the clarion call of the Africans Rising movement.

Sudan has been afflicted by civil wars and coups, in spite of her long struggle to institute a stable government.

The current conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) troops, which began in April, this year, has left an estimated 5,000 people dead.

Dozens have also been wounded, with over 7.1 million displaced and reports of the mass destruction of property.

The statement indicated that, speaking on behalf of the Movement Coordinator, Ancel Langwa, the Engagement and Collaboration Lead, called for support for the Pan-African Solidarity Action Network “to be able to support Africans in distress”.

She said the campaign targeted countries in East Africa due to their proximity to Sudan.

The people are expected to show solidarity by donating their personal items and other humanitarian aid to those affected in the conflict.

“As the war rages, the impact of the situation which has been far reaching has left the general population in a disastrous state with greater threats, risks and vulnerabilities,” the Pan-African movement observed.

It expressed concern that the conflict had led to a situation where the sources of livelihood had been cut off, leading to starvation threats, high level of insecurity, people fleeing for safety and a shaken economy.

Talking about the United Nations’ (UN) efforts to stop the war in Sudan, Kak Ruot, one of the panelists at the virtual meeting, and a Youth Peace Building Coordinator working with the UNHCR, said in the last one month, there had been a bit of progress in brokering peace among the warring factions.

He cited the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Sudan who has been touring the neighbouring countries to galvanise support that would lead into negotiations.

Atab Shahid, a participant from the Darfur region, said the situation in Sudan was catastrophic with a significant shortage of relief materials, life-saving medicine, and violations against civilians.

Dorothy Adebanjo, the Resource Mobilisation Lead, Africans Rising, said it was time for Africans to stand up in solidarity for all.

GNA

