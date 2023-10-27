Striping the unripe for marriage  

Feature by Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Oct. 27, GNA -It was an early morning as already planned and scheduled for the Ayorogo family (Not real names ) to give out their 15-year-old girl to be married off according to the Islamic marriage ceremony for the Ayinbono family.

It was in Nangodi in the Upper East Region.

Prior to the marriage, arrangements for the ‘Leefi’ usually constituting clothing, sandals and personal care among others for the bride (Amaria) termed usually in the Hausa parlance were all set.

Displeasure

Though the family had consented to the marriage, comments of the mates of bride to be, school club members, teachers and the community scorned the premature marriage plans of the family to make such a decision in the community a marriage unborn which to all the world supporting child marriage was tantamount to nothing but a child abuse.

But for the courage of some advocacy men’s groups and community members, the marriage suddenly got halted through intervention combined efforts of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (Dovvsu), the Department of Gender and members of the public despite the girl’s refusal to go school and opting to learn a trade

Drivers of early marriages

Some drivers of girls going into early marriages include economic, social and cultural factors, where families are in dire need of collecting dowry from suitors and families to solve financial problems which sometimes is done without the consent of the girl.

The anticipated Muslim marriage ceremony that was annulled in the Upper East is one of the many child marriage phenomena and challenges that continue to affect most villages in Ghana, especially the northern parts and need expedited action to end child marriages.

Whereas in Ghana girls’ education, skill development and employment opportunities are being mainstreamed and propagated through government policy interventions to empower girls was emphasized, the age of a bride at 15 years is such a concern.

Child marriage comes with many challenges which experts say come with challenges that include factors such as health implications, withdrawal from school, and reduction of opportunities for employment and personal development.

According to health experts’ the major causes of death in youth between 15 and 17 age groups are related to unsafe abortion, and complications in pregnancy and delivery and according to them teenagers were more likely to die from complications including ectopic pregnancy, recto virginal fistula and secondary infertility.

Meanwhile, about half a million women die every year from pregnancy and childbirth-related problems throughout the world and these deaths mostly occur in women in high-risk categories either they are too young or too old or ill.

Statistics

Globally 15,000,000 girls get married before their 18th birthday.

A breakdown of the number indicates that in every minute 28 girls get married and in every second one girl gets married.

It is also anticipated that 150 million more girls will be married by 2030 if efforts are not doubled to stop the trend.

In Ghana alone one in five girls aged 20 and 24 years married before the age of 18 years and regional data from the 2014 demographic health survey showed that the Northern regions recorded 39.6 per cent cases of child marriage, Upper West Region recorded 37 .3 per cent, Upper East 36.1 per cent, Eastern region 27.5 per cent, Western 32.9, Central 29.5, Ashanti 25.9 per cent, Volta Region 25.9, Brong Ahafo Region 23.9 and Greater Accra Region 18.5 per cent.

Child Protection Act

The 1992 constitution of Ghana prohibits any person under the age of 18 from marrying or being given off for marriage and the Children Act 1998 Act 560 amended in Children Act 937 (2016) provides that; No person shall force a child; a) to be betrothed, b) to be subject of a dowry transaction, or c) to be married.

Though governments throughout the world are trying to end child marriage by 2030, under the Sustainable Development Goal; target 5.3 which aims to “eliminate all harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation, there is a need to speed up the windmill for the remaining seven (7) years.

Interventions and Beneficiaries

The UNFPA is supporting its partners in Ghana for phase three of the Global Programme to end child marriage.

The regional interventions and the Upper East Region the Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with the Department of Gender is working in close collaboration with some ambassadors in six districts including the Builsa South district, Kassena Nankana West district, Talensi district, Nabdam district, Bongo and Bawku West Districts focusing on men and boys as ambassadors to encourage each other and talking to their peers to stop the child marriage phenomenon.

Ms Yvonne Wonchua, Assistant Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council who spoke with this reporter said child marriage in the Upper East had moved from just the betrothal of a girl to a man for marriage and according to her, it had gone further to pregnancy-induced child marriages.

“When a girl gets pregnant because of the patrilineal nature of our culture a girl who becomes pregnant quickly pushed to the man who has impregnated her to marry ”. She said.

A male advocacy network in the region is helping to talk to community people made up of Assembly members, traditional authority to talk to people in churches and mosques and also form parent groups to educate their people in the communities

Mr James Twene, Upper East Regional Director, Department of Gender in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on interventions in the region said with the support of the UNFPA, men and boys advocacy clubs have been formed in six districts namely; Builsa South district, Kasenna Nankana West, Talensi District, Bongo district, Nabdam and Bawku West district and interventions in 36 communities through club building the capacity of men and boys to help in clamping down child marriages in communities.

‘This is how come the recently reported marriage case was quickly annulled with the collaboration of Dovvsu”. He said.

“The focus is on training the men and boys to understand basic gender concepts, and understanding that child marriage is a crime, consequences and knowing how to respond to child marriage cases when they arise in the communities”. Mr Twene said.

“Our main focus is to prevent child marriage and sexual and gender-based violence and once they hear of them they intervene and report to appropriate channels”.

On how such alarms were sent to notify members of a rising case of marriage he said a social media platform had been created for stakeholders who share emerging issues.

When it comes to the Traditional Authority who are custodians of our culture, the Gender Officer said the capacity of Chiefs and Queen mothers have been built because their role was important and because of their decision-making roles in communities, several workshops and engagements were organized for them to be helping to arrest the problems in the areas.

As we prepare towards a zero-child marriage, goal five, we are looking at having e a collective collaboration with existing structures and leadership, such as chiefs opinion leaders, and Assemblymen because preventing child marriage requires collective efforts.

“Preventing child marriage is a collective and a multi-sectorial approach and to address it, donor and civil society must support to complement efforts of government to stem the phenomena”. He advocated.

Mr Twene said a strong network of the existing structures in the districts was key and being planned so that when issues of child marriage arise, people will get to hear of them since the programme was not decentralized to reach out to every part of the region.

He said so far there were a total of 10 men and 10 boys in each district total of 720 Men and boys in the six districts whose capacity had been built in addition, a Parent Advocacy Movement (PAM) had been created, focusing on engaging parents including women to support their adolescent children especially their adolescent girls.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The current supported UNFPA intervention programme with the Department of Gender focuses on six districts out of a total of 15 districts. However, though culture may vary the traditional authority a strong decision body in communities should be supported to be watchdogs in their own jurisdictions to curtail Child marriages.

The Department of Gender should also be supported to upscale the intervention to reach the other districts that have not been covered so that a unified body and agenda eliminate gender-based violence and early marriages which the Sustainable Development Goal; target 5.3 emphasizes to “eliminate all harmful practices such as child, early and forced marriage and female genital mutilation, in the march up to 2030

ROLE OF MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION ADOCACY NETWORK ( MCAN).

The media must promote health and social development and it is against this background that the association is working with partners to advocate and fight child marriage in Ghana.

GNA.

