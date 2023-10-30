Stop giving people access to your digital space – Ken Ashigbey

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra-Ghana, Oct. 27, GNA – Ghanaians have been urged to desist from giving out access to people into their digital spaces to reduce cyber fraud.

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, said the digital space could thrive on safety and not trust or friends, and individuals must not compromise their safety.

He said this during the Cyber Hygiene Educational Engagement with students of the Accra Girls Senior High School as part of activities to commemorate National Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Speaking on the theme: “Promoting the Culture of Digital Safety: The Perspective of Senior High School Students,” he said the rate at which Ghanaians kept trusting individuals within the internet and digital space was alarming and increasing social engineering.

The CEO said: “Most of the people who say they have been defrauded, have not been because their WhatsApp or Mobile Money accounts have been hacked by someone but the fact that the person used social engineering to get access to their details.”

He said the Chamber, as part of its activities, had organised training, especially for the younger generation in different fora on the current techniques and modes used by fraudsters.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Dr Ashigbey said the Chamber had started working with the cybercrime unit of the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority to help address the menace.

He called on the public to desist from giving out their ID cards to others to register their SIM cards and also giving out their PIN codes as well.

Ms Gladys Kuetuadu, Assistant Head of Administration, Accra Girls Senior High School, said the training was vital for the students considering the technological era where access to the internet was a good opportunity for all.

She cautioned the students to be vigilant about the dangers associated with the internet and encouraged them to make the best out of the knowledge imparted into them.

