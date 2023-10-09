SHS teachers urged to take the professional learning community sessions serious

By Boakye Baafi

Takoradi (W/R) Oct. 09, GNA – Dr Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged teachers in Senior High and Technical schools to take the Professional Learning Community (PLC) sessions serious in their schools.

The PLC sessions, according to him, had been introduced by the GES and the National Teaching Council (NTC) to equip and empower teachers to be abreast with international teaching standards in the teaching profession.

Dr Nkansah made the call when he joined the teachers of Archbishop Potter Girls’ Senior High School in the Western region in one of their recent PLC sessions in the school.

The weekly PLC sessions in the schools aimed at providing a platform for teachers across all Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs) to share best practices in order to improve teaching and learning outcomes.

Dr Nkansah commended the school leadership and staff for their full participation in the weekly PLC sessions.

He entreated teachers to attach importance to the PLC sessions in their schools since it was one of the ways for them to be abreast with the current trends in their profession.

The Director-General said his administration would collaborate with other stakeholders to make the teaching profession attractive to the younger generation in the country.

The Director General was accompanied by Mr Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Deputy Director-General Management Service, Mr Prince Charles Agyeman Duah, the Director in-charge of Schools and Instructions, Mr. Robin Todd, the Executive Director of T-TEL, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, the Western Regional Director of Education.

Meanwhile, Dr Nkansah has commended Ghanaian teachers for their hard work and dedication in view of the numerous challenges facing them.

He said the continuous hard work in training the Ghanaian child amidst various challenges was commendable.

In a message to mark the World Teachers’ Day, Dr Nkansah said his administration would continue to work with all stakeholders to improve the conditions of teachers at all levels and in every part of the country.

GNA

