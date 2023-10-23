Reconstruction of Koforidua Central Market on course – MCE

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Oct. 23, GNA – Mr. Isaac Apau-Gyasi, Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben South, says the reconstruction of the Koforidua central market is progressing as planned to create more space for traders to expand their businesses.

The reconstruction works will include modern fixtures and facilities such as a clinic, fire station, bank, restrooms, and washrooms to improve sanitation and security.

He said preliminary work and strategies to relocate the over 800 traders within the market and at the periphery were all done, adding, “What we are waiting for now is the go-ahead and funds to begin.”

During an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Apau-Gyasi mentioned that development works would soon commence on the Koforidua Zongo and Zamrama markets, which would create sufficient spaces for the traders’ relocation as part of the central market project.

The project funded by the government is one of three major projects referred to as “legacy projects” that were initiated by the MCE to enhance economic activities and boost the local economy.

These projects involved the revitalization of Koforidua Jackson Park, a central hub for national and local events, and the Nsukwao drainage system.

The MCE also enumerated other projects, including the Nsukwao drainage system, which has been successfully completed to address the recurring issue of flooding in Koforidua during rainy seasons.

Additionally, the Jackson Park redevelopment project is nearing its final stages, with about 70 per cent of the work already finished.

The reconstruction of the central market is a positive development for traders and the people of Koforidua.

The current state of the market, with its congestion and deterioration, has raised concerns about security and safety for both traders and the public.

Recently, there was a fire outbreak that caused extensive damage to goods and properties.

The Ghana National Fire Service faced a hectic challenge controlling the fire due to limited access.

