Putin demands greater effort and results from Russian space agency

Moscow, Oct. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday demanded his country’s space industry produce more commercially successful work at a faster rate.

The number of Russian satellites must grow several times over, and launches should also become cheaper, Putin said during a visit to the space centre in Korolyov near Moscow. Russia also needs to make progress on reusable launchers, he said.

The first segment of a new Russian space station to replace the ageing International Space Station (ISS) should be launched in 2027, Putin said. He also said the Russian lunar programme would continue despite the loss of the Luna-25 probe in August.

The first Russian lunar mission in almost five decades had failed when the probe crash-landed on the moon.

“Mistakes are mistakes,” he said, according to the Russian Interfax news agency.

GNA

