President Akufo-Addo salutes teachers

Accra, Oct 5, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid homage to Ghanaian teachers for their significant role in national development, saying: “We can never overlook the significant role of teachers in the development of the nation.

The president made this observation at the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize ceremony at the Ghana Senior High Technical School in Takoradi in the Western Region.

President Akufo-Addo noted also that his government’s commitment to education has been exemplary with the introduction of various policies like the Free Senior High School and others.

“I am encouraged by the considerable improvement in Ghana’s education system,” the President said.

