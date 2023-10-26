Philomena Abakah Gets Late Black Queens Call 

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Philomena Abaka – former Simba Queens forward, has received a late call-up to Join the Black Queens in Benin ahead of the second round Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

Philomena returned to Ghanaian side, Ampem Darkoa Ladies a few months ago after a brief spell with the Tanzanian giants and starred for Ampem Darkoa in the just-ended Women’s Premier Super Cup in Kyebi.

She gets the nod after Army Ladies’ Adama Alhassan could not join the squad to Benin.

The Black Queens arrived in Cotonou on Monday evening and are set to face the “Les Guépard femelle” on Friday for the first leg of the Olympic qualifiers.

The game is scheduled for Friday 27th October,2023 at Stade de l’Amitié – Général Mathieu Kerekou.

GNA

