Pakistan court grants bail to ex-premier Sharif after exile

Islamabad, Oct 19, (dpa/GNA) – A court in Pakistan, has ordered authorities not to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, when he returns to the country on Saturday, ending his four-year exile, ahead of elections in the nuclear-armed Islamic republic.

The high court in the capital Islamabad, said Sharif must appear before judges next week, to seek an extension to his temporary bail, his attorney Azam Nazeer told reporters outside the courtroom.

Sharif, a three-time former premier, was released from jail in 2019 to seek medical treatment in London for six weeks, but he chose not to return to complete his remaining term.

Sharif, one of the most popular leaders in coup-prone Pakistan, was removed from his third stint in power in 2017, and was jailed for seven years on multiple graft charges a year later.

As Sharif is set to return to Pakistan, his predecessor and political rival Imran Khan is in jail, after his removal as premier on similar graft charges.

Both Sharif and Khan were removed, after they fell out of favour with powerful generals in a country, that was ruled by the army for decades.

Sharif, who announced his decision to return to his home country in September, is looking to seek an overturn of his conviction, to lead his party in national elections, expected in January, his daughter Maryam Nawa said.

GNA

