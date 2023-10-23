NGO screens pupils in Sandema

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Oct 23, GNA – A total of 936 pupils between the ages of two and nine years from four private basic schools within the Sandema township in the Builsa Municipality of the Upper East Region have benefitted from free medical screening.

The exercise, organized by the Johnny and Friends Care Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), was extended to the Akalgbong Rising Stars International School, the Adventure International School, Success International and the Nabula School Complex.

The team of medical professionals made of Paediatric, Ophthalmic, Dental, Ear, Nose and Throat nurses, conducted a head-to-toe physical assessment of the pupils and examined their eyes, throats ears, noses and teeth for infections and abnormalities.

Out of the total number of pupils screened, 212 were found to have various health issues, including vernal conjunctivitis, dental caries, skin infections among others, and were referred to the Sandema Hospital for management.

Mr Johnny Atibire Nyaaba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NGO, in an address delivered on his behalf by Mr Armiyaw Mahama, the Programme Coordinator, expressed his desire to help the less privileged in deprived areas.

He said the gesture was his contribution to the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage of the Ghana Health Service, adding that it was not the first time the organization conducted screening exercises for pupils and members of the public.

“Since the formation of this organization in 2011, we have been conducting several screening exercises, including screening for breast and cervical cancers.

“We screened and vaccinated members of the public, especially the less privilege, against hepatitis ‘B’ viral infection, and conducted research on the knowledge, barriers and uptake towards cervical cancer screening among female health workers in Ghana,” he said.

The CEO further indicated that the leadership of the organization in its quest to improve healthcare delivery had over the years organized blood donation exercises to equip the blood banks of health facilities in the Builsa area.

Explaining the NGO’s choice of private schools for the exercise, Mr Nyaaba, a Ghanaian Advanced Nurse Practitioner based in Australia and former staff of the Sandema Hospital, said “The public schools have gained a lot of support from the Ghana Education Service.

“So, we decided to also extend our support to the private schools. When we get more funds, we will extend our services to other parts of the Region and beyond for others to benefit,” the CEO said.

Mr Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, the Upper East Regional Chief Anaesthetist and one of the Board of Directors of the NGO, said the services of the Johnny and Friends Care Ghana had impacted positively on the lives of residents in the Builsa area.

He further expressed concern about the lack of basic healthcare equipment and logistics at public health facilities, saying “The hospitals are struggling because of lack of resources, so government should provide the needed financial resources and logistics so that the health workers will work happily.”

Mr Akolgo thanked the CEO for the initiative and the team of health professionals for their contributions to healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

At the Nabula School Complex, where 296 pupils were screened and 105 referred, Madam Patricia Asekabta, the Proprietress, thanked the team for the exercise and said such exercises were critical for effective curricula and non-curricula activities.

