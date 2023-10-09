NDC former Deputy Minister cautions party against focusing on Alan Kyerematen’s resignation

Accra, Oct 9, GNA – Mr. Abu Kasangbata, a former Upper West Deputy Regional Minister has cautioned National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take the resignation of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party as a wake-up call ahead of the 2024 polls.

He said: “although the resignation has sparked euphoria among certain supporters and sympathisers, the NDC should be cautious and mindful of the uncertainty that lies ahead’.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said, the biggest opposition should consider Mr. Kyerematen’s departure as “cautionary tale” and make the necessary adjustments in full preparation for victory in the crucial elections next year.

“Alan’s exit holds the potential to either make or break the NPP, but the NDC’s path to victory in 2024 must not be solely contingent upon it,” he said.

Mr Kasangbata said since the adoption of Ghana’s Fourth Republic Constitution in 1992, political pundits said the NDC had evolved as a political force in the nation, with its leaders consistently demonstrating strong leadership, political dominance, and a commitment to democratic principles.

However, he added that it was crucial to recognise that political fortunes could change rapidly and that the NDC could not afford to rest on its laurels.

“Now, more than ever, the NDC must close its ranks and work harder than before,” he added. “The departure of Alan Kyerematen should not be the primary focus.”

He urged the rank and file of the party to focus its energy on addressing the concerns and needs of ordinary Ghanaians and harness its strength, which was rooted in the party’s time-tested ideals, to take over power in 2024.

“The NDC’s commitment to inclusivity, social justice, and economic development must shine through in its policies and actions by listening to the voices of Ghanaians from all walks of life.

“The NDC should also build a compelling vision for Ghana’s future that resonates with the electorates and the party’s firm commitment to democratic ideals must be the cornerstone of its campaign, emphasising transparency, probity, accountability, and good governance”.

The former minister also enumerated achievements under former President Johan Dramani Mahama’s administration, citing his ambitious agenda to improve Ghana’s physical infrastructure.

“These involved the construction and rehabilitation of highways, schools, health facilities, and urban and rural access roads, making transportation more efficient and connecting isolated communities, as well as facilitating economic growth and improving quality of life.

He emphasised the significant strides made in improving access to quality healthcare services through the establishment and upgrading of hospitals and health facilities, coupled with the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme across the country.

Other initiatives also cited were improvements in agriculture by supporting farmers, boosting food production, and enhancing food security, including the provision of subsidised fertilizers, improved irrigation systems, and the introduction of mechanized farming methods.

“These measures not only increased agricultural productivity but also improved the livelihoods of countless rural families,” he added.

Mr. Kasangbata also talked about improving and expanding access to quality education by constructing several new schools and renovating existing ones that guaranteed that every Ghanaian child had the opportunity to receive a quality education, paving the way for a brighter future.

He also cited how, under the Mahama administration, numerous social intervention programmes helped to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable segments of the population in line with UN sustainable development goals.

Therefore, he said these rare accomplishments and success stories should be the focal points for campaigning as the party seeks to reclaim power from the ruling NPP.

He also downplayed the ruling party’s insistence on “breaking the eight” mantra, citing its record of massive debts, mounting inflation, a volatile currency, mounting youth unemployment, and high cost of living.

GNA

