National Service Cohort from AGL donates uniforms, learning materials to pupils in Bompieso M/A school

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Bompieso (W/R), Oct. 23, GNA – To support education in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, the 2022/2023 batch of National Service Cohort (NSC) from the Abosso Goldfields Limited (Damang Mine) has donated uniforms, teaching and learning materials to pupils in the Bompieso Municipal Assembly School.

The items worth GH￠13,000.00 included, sixty pieces of uniforms, exercise books, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, rulers, white boards and markers.

Aside from the donation, the group taught pupils in the various classes and later had fun games such as football, volleyball, sack race, lime and spoon to motivate them to study hard.

Speaking at the ceremony, Operations Manager, AGL, Mr Samuel Hadjor, commended the 2022/2023 NSC for showing love to pupils in the Mines operational area stressed that this was the first of its kind.

“We expect you pupil to come and take over from us in future. Within the next five to ten years, we want to see some of you in the mining field. I am, therefore, encouraging you to concentrate on your books so you replace us in the Mine,” he advised.

Mr Hadjor charged the group to continue to touch the lives of the underprivileged not only in their respective communities but wherever they find themselves in the future.

Mr Isaac Yankey, President of the 2022/2023 NSC, said, “when we visited the Bompieso Municipal Assembly School, we realized they needed help. Some pupils we identified even had tattered uniforms, so we were touched to make voluntary contributions to support them at the end of our service.”

He further said, “our mother company AGL has initiated several programmes and projects to uplift the standard of education in its operational area, hence we decided to follow their footprints.”

Mr Yankey on behalf of his colleagues thanked the management of AGL for giving them the platform to assist the needy in society.

He appealed to individuals and organizations to emulate the standards set by AGL to help improve upon education in its host communities and beyond to complement governments effort.

Mr Sebastian Atrema Diaw, Municipal Education Director for Prestea Huni-Valley, who received the items on behalf of the school, thanked the group for their generosity and assured them that it would be distrusted to the pupils.

