Local Government Service arms MMDAs to localise SDGs

By Isaac Arkoh

Elmina (C/R), Oct 15, GNA – The Local Government Service (LGS) has commenced a seven-year programme aimed at training Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) annually on localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Though the SDGs are already bedded in MMDAs development aspirations, localizing them is a way of integrating the goals with set targets into various programmes, plans, and daily activities to improve outcomes.

It reinforces MMDAs’ role in developing and implementing concrete strategies, methods, and tools for advancing the SDGs whilst ensuring voluntary reviews.

Since 2015, Ghana has been working tirelessly at achieving the 17 SDGs, requiring the support, experience, and expertise of all stakeholders to help achieve the national targets by 20230.

The training is a collaboration effort between LGS, National Development Planning Commission, Ghana Statistical Service and Engagement Global, a German-based agency for supporting SDGs.

Funded by the German Institute of Urban Affairs (Difu), the exercise is being piloted in nine MMDAs including Cape Coast, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), and Hemang Lower Denkyira in the Central Region.

Others are Sekondi- Takoradi in the Western Region, Kumasi Metro in the Ashanti Region, Tema West and Ga East in the Greater Accra Region, Upper West Akyem, in the Eastern Region and Asunafo in the Ahafo Region.

The staff of the MMDAs would be taken through major topics including voluntary reporting format, leaving no one behind, process of engagement and identifying synergies and trade-offs within SDGs.

They would also consider the contextual dynamics that are sociocultural, geographical, political, democratic and religious dividends in mobilizing relevant actors towards achieving the desired global outcomes.

At a day’s session to open the training at Elmina, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the LGS said MMDAs had been taken through virtual meetings to streamline modalities for achieving the SDGs before the in-person training.

There are obstacles to achieving the SDGs including multidimensional poverty and inequality, but noted that could only be addressed through SDGs localization, supported by effective multi-level support.

For that reason, he stressed the need for all MMDAs to show commitment by domesticating the SDGs to enable the average citizen to familiarize themselves with the agenda.

“Localizing SDGs gives an overall framework for development, particularly the use of resources, services, and corresponding financial needs.

“Through localizing SDGs, we will know where our strengths and weaknesses are so in case we are unable to achieve them in 2030, we will know how to overcome themes,” he said.

Mr. Sebastián Ohlmeyer, on behalf of the German partners, commended the government of Ghana for committing to achieve the SDGs.

He said MMDAs were already making strides towards achieving the SDGs differently but required a more practical and coordinated efforts by all.

