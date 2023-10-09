Kpone Methodist Basic ‘A’ receives exercise books from Centrepoint

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, Oct. 7, GNA – Centrepoint Supply Chain Solutions Limited has presented 5,000 exercise books to pupils of the Kpone Methodist Basic ‘A’ School in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The exercise books, branded in the name of the school, are to be distributed to pupils whose parents are finding it difficult to buy the needed books for them.

Mr Felix Yaw Bani, the Chief Executive Officer of Centrepoint Supply Chain Solutions Limited, said the presentation was their first corporate social responsibility since the establishment of the wholly Ghanaian-owned company in 2019.

Mr Bani stated that as a company located in the Free Zones enclave, about 60 percent of its employees resided within Kpone, therefore their decision to support the school and build a relationship with them.

He added that the aim for the presentation of the exercise books was to ensure that the pupils have enough books to do their homework and exercises while encouraging them to study hard for their future.

He said they hoped to expand the gesture and do it annually, adding that they have plans to organise a mentoring programme for the pupils every quarter of the year to continuously support them to remain focused on their education to prepare for their future.

He encouraged the pupils not to let their backgrounds serve as a hindrance to their advancement, adding that the girls should not allow boys and men to deceive them, while cautioning the boys against acts of immorality.

Mr. Ernest Noye, the School Management Committee Chairman, and Madam Juliana Sarpong Asante, the Head Teacher of Kpone Methodist ‘A,’ thanked Centrepoint for the gesture, reiterating the importance of the exercise books to the pupils.

