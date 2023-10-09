Kpone Methodist Basic ‘A’ appeals for more classrooms

By Laudia Sawer

Kpone, Oct. 09, GNA – Ms Juliana Sarpong Asante, Head-teacher of the Kpone Methodist Basic ‘A’ School, has appealed to the government, institutions, and individuals to help provide more classrooms for the school.

Ms Asante, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, said the enrolment of pupils in the school kept increasing, leading to the existing infrastructure being inadequate to accommodate the numbers.

She disclosed that with a current population of 996, the school had an average of 70 pupils in a classroom, which she said was large and could be divided with the availability of more classrooms.

She said that would boost teaching and learning, as currently the school had enough teachers and national service personnel, to ensure that the pupils receive the needed tutelage.

She commended the parents for their support in providing the needed educational items for their pupils, indicating that it has helped the schools’ performance over the years.

Ms Asante further appealed to the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) and others to help provide some fencing for the school, as the current nature allowed some community members to turn its compound into a football field, which ended up destroying the roof of the building by constantly hitting it with the ball.

The head teacher explained that, considering the importance of technology in today’s world, the school management decided to embark upon a computer laboratory self-help project.

She said that by making use of its internally generated funds, they have been able to expand part of the school building to accommodate the lab, pleading, however, that they were left with getting the needed computers.

She pleaded with the public to help the school with either new or old functioning computers to provide the children with practical training in Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) to prepare them for the future.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

