Accra, Oct 6, GNA – The IMF staff and the Ghanaian authorities have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms after the first review of the 36-month ECF-support programme.

This will pave the way for the release of about US$600 million in financing once the review is approved by IMF Management and formally completed by the IMF Executive Board.

More soon.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email