Hundreds of UK lawyers warn PM: serious human rights breaches in Gaza

London, Oct. 27, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Hundreds of UK-based lawyers have sent an open letter to the Prime Minister to “act urgently” as they warn of serious violations of international law being committed in Gaza.

The letter from 260 lawyers, addressed to Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, calls on the UK Government to “act urgently to fulfil its international legal obligations” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It asks the Government to comply with the UK’s legal obligations to the war in Gaza, calling on the UK to “exert its influence to press for a ceasefire to allow aid into Gaza.”

The lawyers also ask the Government to stop the sale of arms to Israel as they may be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The letter says: “We are moved to intervene because, in a region already accustomed to great suffering, the death and other harm visited on individuals, families and whole communities in the last 20 days has been truly terrible.

“The starvation of a civilian population as a method of warfare, including wilfully impeding adequate relief supplies, as Israel is doing in Gaza, is strictly prohibited under customary international law… and constitutes a war crime.”

“Hamas’s war crimes cannot be justified by reference to prior war crimes by Israel; neither do they justify further such crimes by Israel in its response, which must comply with international law.”

The letter goes on to say that according to international law, the UK must not encourage, aid or assist the law’s violation by others.

The signatories of the letter include 36 Kings Counsel, 49 partners and directors of law firms and 16 law professors.

It comes after European Union leaders called for “continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need” as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that he is pushing for a pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas to allow aid to reach Palestinians and also create a “safer environment” for UK citizens to leave the bombarded 25-mile strip. The Foreign Office is in contact with around 200 UK nationals in Gaza.

Mr Sunak has also called for temporary breaks or “specific pauses” in the violence that could allow British nationals and hostages to be freed.

He said the UK Government recognised that for British nationals to leave there “needs to be a safer environment, which of course necessitates specific pauses, which are distinct from a ceasefire”.

He added: “We’re very keen to be able to bring them out and bring them home.

“What I can tell you is we’ve pre-positioned Border Force teams to Egypt. So that if there is a possibility for our nationals to cross the Rafah crossing, we’re ready to get them in and bring them back.”

The lawyers who signed the letter include the former chairman of the General Council of the Bar of Northern Ireland, Brian Fee, the former chairman of the Criminal Bar Association of England and Wales, Andrew Hall, and the former Counsel General for Wales Theodore Huckle.

GNA

