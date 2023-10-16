Holistic Counselling and training consult to hold graduation ceremony 

Accra, Oct 16, GNA- Holistic Counselling and training consult would on Saturday, October 21, hold a graduation ceremony for 40 students in Accra.

The students, who are made up of online and weekend graduates would receive Lay Practitioner certificates in Counselling and Psychology.

Briefing the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, Apostle James Kofi Abbrey, Founder of the Consult said Holistic Care Consult started as a sole proprietorship and was officially launched on Sunday 20th March 2016 at the office premises in Dansoman, creating lots of awareness and follow-ups via word of mouth, social media, media platforms and programmes.

“The Consult is gradually bridging the gap on the need for professional counselling in the churches and not relying solely on the experiences of people and years of marriage. Many churches have partnered with the Consult and given the Principal Counsellor of the Consult their platform to talk on issues affecting people in the areas of marriage and relationships”.

He said aside the churches partnership programmes, the consult had also held many counseling training programmes for churches counselling units.

“The Consult has had similar marriage and training programmes in Ashiaman, Tema, Cape Coast, Kumasi, Sunyani and Tamale.

He said the Consult changed its name from Holistic Care Consult to Holistic Counselling and Training Consult and became a limited liability company in the month of November 2017 to reflect its training, counselling and care objectives.

Apostle James said Rev. John K Darko and Mrs.Victoria Noble Abbrey joined as co- directors of the Consult and accreditation letters and other documents were sent to the Ghana Psychology Council for registration and accreditation to run training courses and this was granted.

