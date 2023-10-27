Health staff call for review of community scorecard action plan

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Over 30 divisional health staff of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have completed a four-day review and capacity building training with a call for the review of the community scorecard action plan.

The revision should include adding more columns to the action tracker.

They said this would help to differentiate between the root cause of the bottleneck in the health delivery while adding the name of the programme under which the problem falls.

The workshop was organised by the GHS in collaboration with the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) and facilitated by Mr Emmanuel Ayire Adongo, a Consultant and Dr Ketema Aschenaki Bizuneh, Senior Programme Coordinator-RMNCAH both from ALMA.

The participants were taken through orientation on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health and nutrition (RMNCAH&N) and community scorecard (CSC) application.

Mr Adongo said the objectives of the training were for the participants to understand what the online scorecard tool was, and how they would use it for action.

Others were for the participants to understand the nutrition scorecard indicators and thresholds, identify routine management mechanisms into which the tool will be integrated, and learn how to access and use.

He said communities in Ghana used the scorecard for accountability and action and each qualitative indicator as assigned a value from one-three, “where one is bad, two is average and three good.”

“Ghana has four scorecards; RMNCAH, malaria, community, and nutrition,” and that RMNCAH and malaria indicators are based on the priorities from the National Strategic Plan.

Mr Adongo said it was important to strengthen regular scorecard utilization at all levels, including at regional and district levels through the district assemblies.

Dr Bizuneh on his part urged health workers to use the scorecard tool to improve health delivery, saying; “as CSC is for information sharing it could also be used for advocacy for resource mobilization.

Dr Chris Opoku Fofie, Deputy Director, Reproductive and Family Health of the GHS in a closing remark expressed gratitude to the participants for their hard work throughout the four-day sessions and urged them not to rest on their oars but to continue to impart the knowledge they have acquired to others in the profession for a holistic health delivery.

The participants were awarded certificates.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

