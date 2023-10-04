Government to partner private investors in addressing water shortages in Tamale 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), Oct. 4, GNA – Dr Freda Prempeh, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, says government is considering engaging few private investors for support in addressing issues of safe water shortage in Tamale in the Northern Region.

She revealed that the people in the area had been faced with a shortage of safe water for some past months.

Dr Prempeh made the remarks at Sogakope during a stakeholder engagement with Directors from the Ghana Water Company, Water Resources Commission, and the Catholic Relief Services to map out measures in clamping down on water shortage crisis in Tamale.

The engagement was also aimed at getting enough funds to run the initiative following protests by the people of the area in the quest for safe water.

Dr Prempeh said the government would take stringent measures to clamp down on the situation but would however need the support of private investors.

“Government is aware of what our people are going through in Tamale and that is why we are here to deliberate on how we can help our people.”

She said, “we all know that water is life so, we need to do something urgently for the people of Tamale to get safe water.”

Dr Prempeh said the government needed financial muscle to tackle the water shortage and if realised, the issue would be outdated.

She appreciated the efforts of the Catholic Relief Services for stepping in with the hope that other private investors would join in executing the task.

Mr Daniel Mumuni, Country Director of Catholic Relief Services (CRS), said they were poised to fighting perennial water crisis in Tamale.

He noted that the CRS would also help in mobilising resources and also come up with a governance structure to fund the project.

Mr Mumuni, however, urged the sector minister to work assiduously to get other private investor mechanisms to move the project forward.

Mrs Adjoa Paintsil, Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission, said the Commission would endeavour to also support the project.

She said there was the need to dredge the White Volta Basin which was the source of water for the Ghana Water Company in Tamale.

Mrs Paintsil re-emphasised the urgency of the situation, acknowledging the gravity of the challenges faced by the community.

“Our commitment is unwavering when it comes to ensuring the well-being of our citizens. Water is a fundamental right, and we are mobilising all available resources to rectify the deficiencies.”

The partnership between government entities and private investors signifies a landmark collaboration, promising to revolutionize the water supply landscape in Tamale.

GNA

