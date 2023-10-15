Ghana suffers 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mexico in international friendly

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – Mexico handed Ghana 2-0 defeat in an international international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America in the early hours of Sunday.

Hirving Lozano and Antuna Romero gave Mexico, the needed goals to over the Black Stars of Ghana.

Ghana started with a 3-back formation that had Stephan Ambrosius, Nicholas Opoku and Joseph Aidoo whiles Thomas Partey and Elisha Owusu partnered in midfield.

Antoine Semenyo led the lines with Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Painstil operating on either wings, as Kingsley Schindler and Gideon Mensah played as wingbacks.

The Black Stars had a bright start to the game but Joseph Painstil’s 14th minute cross eluded everyone as the ball went out of play.

Ghana was forced to make a change in the 27th minute after Joseph Aidoo made way for Alidu Seidu after suspected ligament injury.

The Black Stars looked composed at the back and controlled key moments in the game but lacked the firepower upfront to punish the opponents.

Salis Abdul Samed came on for Thomas Partey after the break but it was Mexico that pressed hard as Hirvin Lozano planted home a sleek pass pass from midfield to give his side the lead in the 57th minute.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton brought on Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams for Kingsley Schindler, Joseph Painstil and Antoine Semenyo.

Mexico increased the tally in the 72nd minute through Antuna Romero. The substitute beautifully controlled a pass from midfield before planting the ball beyond Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Ghana pushed men forward looking to change the dynamics of the game but Mexico held on to record their 4th successive win over Ghana.

The Black Stars would take on the United States of America at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, October 17,2023.

GNA

