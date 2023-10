Accra, Oct 5, GNA – Mrs Faith Aku Dzakpasu, a teacher at Great ‘D’ Shepherd 2 Basic School in the Greater Accra Region, has been adjudged Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher for 2023.

She would receive a three-bedroom house worth GHC450,000 as well as promotion out of turn, an educational trip to Singapore, GHC1,000,000 life insurance and scholarship for further studies.

