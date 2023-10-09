EOCO officials in UK on knowledge sharing programme

Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Oct. 09, GNA – Some officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are in the United Kingdom (UK) on a knowledge sharing and training programme.

The programme is centred around common typologies of economic and organised crime in both countries.

The participants will also look at operations and system strategies of the two countries.

The institutions involved are EOCO, the City of London Police, National Economic Crime Centre, and the Serious Fraud Office.

EOCO has had similar engagements with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) – Nigeria, where both institutions exchanged ideas, shared intelligence and strategies and are still collaborating to confront economic criminals in the two countries.

This year, EOCO launched a five-year strategic plan spanning 2023 to 2028 with four priority areas – to disrupt organised criminal activities, deny criminals their proceeds, form strong partnerships, and develop financial sustainability.

Under the third priority area, the Office intends to strengthen existing partnerships whilst forging new ones with local and international partners to combat organised crime, by December 2025.

The Office is doing this by collaborating with local and international law enforcement agencies and development partners.

It also seeks to partner with research institutions, academia and civil society to generate evidence.

EOCO is also forming mutually beneficial partnerships with the business community, the media and the public to achieve its goals.

GNA

