Dr Yaw Twum wins Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 health worker of the year

Accra, Oct 30, GNA – Dr. Yaw Twum, multi-award winner has been adjudged the best humanitarian awards global 2023 health worker of the year.

The Humanitarian awards Global scheme serves to recognize, applaud, and showcase a diverse array of the world’s most impactful non-profit organizations spanning various sectors, all dedicated to community service and societal advancement.

Their mission is to shine a light on non-profits, not only to honor their efforts but also to amplify their voices and enhance their opportunities.

“In doing so, we aim to foster an environment of positivity and proactive engagement worldwide”

The awards ceremony also aims at identifying, recognizing and awarding extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people from Thirty (30) different countries across the globe impacting the world to be celebrated in a grand style.

Prior to winning the award, Dr Twum also won Therapist of Year – Ghana Youth Excellence Awards 2023, Humanitarian of the Year – Prime Time Ghana Awards 2023, CEO of the Year – Africa Sustainable Development Excellence Awards 2023, Public Servant of the Year – Africa Sustainable Development Excellence Awards 2023 and Personal Achievement Award 2023 – Mentorship and Volunteerism Excellence Award 2023.

The rest are Young Professional of the Year 2023, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce ( Virginia USA) and Health Worker of the Year – Humanitarian Award Global 2023.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after receiving his award, Dr. Yaw Twum thanked the organisers and the Board for honouring him with the achievement and dedicated it to all Health Professionals in Ghana.

He believed this was just the beginning adding, “There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed-Woodrow Wilson”.

Dr. Yaw Twum is the CEO of Global Dental Technical Services / Healthcare Consultant and also the Deputy Chief Dental Technologist at the Shai Osudoku District Hospital.

Through Global Dental he organises free dental screening and check-ups for the youth and the elderly throughout communities in the country with the help of his partners from Europe and Asia.

GN

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

