Cybersecurity Authority extends deadline for licensing, accreditation, professionals and establishments to Dec 31

Accra, Oct 30, GNA – The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has extended the deadline for the Licensing and Accreditation of Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs) and Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) from September 30, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

“This extension is to allow Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs) who have not commenced the process of obtaining licenses and accreditations to do so in compliance with Act 1038”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the extension was also in line with the CSA’s adaptation of a collaborative approach in regulating the industry, and the need to create an enabling and vibrant ecosystem that allowed for the development of the industry.

“The purpose of the regime is to ensure regulatory compliance with Act 1038 and to provide a streamlined mechanism for ensuring that Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs) and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs) offer their services in accordance with approved standards and procedures in line with domestic requirements and international best practice”.

It directed all applicants who had registered on the CSA’s licensing and accreditation portal but had not yet submitted complete applications to do so within the period of extension.

“To commence the application process, or for further information, interested persons should visit https://csa.gov.gh/licensing_and_accreditation”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

