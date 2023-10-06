Court orders arrest of Therapist over GHC340,399

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a therapist accused of embezzling GHC340, 399 belonging to his employer.

Wiyada Senama, who is facing a charge of stealing, failed to attend court hence the bench warrant.

Th prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, prayed to the court for a bench warrant.

The court presided over by Mr Sameul Bright Acquah issued a bench warrant for Senama’s arrest and adjourned the matter to October 17, 2023.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainant Sandhayara W. Devi was the Director, Lemon Grass Spa, Labone, while the accused person, Wiyada Senama, was an employee of the complainant.

The prosecutor said the complainant and her husband employed the accused person and one, Suparat Taresat to work at the Spa.

On November 23, 2022, the two employees went out to have fun and returned home the following day at about 3:00am.

The prosecutor said the complainant heard about it and called the employees and rebuked them.

It said the rebuke resulted in a quarrel and the employees packed out of the complainant’s premises.

On November 26, 2022, the complainant reported a theft of GHC50,000 at a police station.

During investigations, the police contacted Senama and Taresat to assist in their investigations.

The prosecution said investigations established that the accused person oversaw the finance of the Company.

One Samuel K. B. Asare of CFA Associates was engaged to audit the firm.

The prosecution said the auditor submitted his report, which indicated that the accused person had allegedly stolen GHC340,359 belonging to the Company.

It said the accused person was cautioned.

GNA

