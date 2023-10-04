Coup d’états not solution to economic hardships – NCCE

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Oct 4, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has described military coup d’états as needless.

The Commission said although the economic hardship in the country had left the youth in despair, there was no need to use undemocratic means to register their displeasure to mar the country’s democratic credentials.

Mr. Sekyi Sam, the Agona West Municipal Director of the Commission, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said seven decades after Ghana’s independence, the country had evidence that military interventions had been counterproductive and must, therefore, not be an option.

“The citizenry should never forget the years of instability, torture, and social disorder that bathed the country some years back before the onset of the Fourth Republic”.

He said the coups happening in many West African countries was not the best, but rather there was the need for a civic call to collectively work to bring economic relief and hope for all people.

Equally, he said the insecurity associated with military interventions in the West African sub-region was a wake-up call to Ghanaians to protect its democracy.

Mr Sam said nothing good came easily, and therefore appealed to traditional and religious leaders to trumpet the benefits of democracy to sustain the country’s democratic dividends.

For those in authority, he underscored the need for them to take steps to address the conditions that fuelled coups d’état and bad governance.

For instance, he said it was important for concrete action to be taken to curb the monetization of politics.

For the citizenry, he urged all to refrain from acts that promoted violence, extremism, and radicalism to prevent their consequences thereof.

