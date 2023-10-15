Black Princesses complete double over Guinea Bissau

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – The Black Princesses of Ghana defeated Guinea Bissau 3:0 in the second leg of the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup 2nd leg qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

After securing a three-goal advantage in the first leg, the Princesses went into the game with the determination to complete a total victory over their opponents.

The first half of the game ended goalless with the Princesses having a lions share of possession and creating numerous goal scoring chances.

Success Ameyaa and Mercy Attobra came close in the 9th and 15th minutes but couldn’t make it count.

Ghana scored three goals in the second half courtesy Tracy Twum, Wasiima Mohammed and Helen Alormemu.

The pressure from the Princesses yielded results when Tracy Twum found the back of the net in the 49th minute.

Wasiima Mohammed connected a header from success Ameyaa’s corner in the 59th minute to double the lead.

A beautiful play in midfield between Tracy Twum and Helen Alormenu ended at

the back of the net when the latter chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 3:0 for the Black Princesses.

The 3-0 win gives Ghana a 6-0 aggregate score after winning the 1st leg 3-0 in Bissau last weekend.

The Black Princesses will face Eswatini in the third round qualifiers in search of a ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

GNA

