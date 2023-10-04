Anloga: NCCE urges women to participate in upcoming District Level elections 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (V/R), Oct. 4, GNA – Madam Emmanuella Woelikplim Afetorgbor, the Assistant Civil Education Officer at Anloga in the Volta Region, has urged women to engage in leadership roles in their various communities, especially in the upcoming district level elections.

She said women must not look down on themselves but rather take the challenge and compete with men in all activities for the progress and development.

Madam Afetorgbor made the appeal during an address on the topic: “The Roles of Women in Nation Building” where she called for active participation in community activities and other important gatherings so they could contribute to the progress and development of the nation.

She charged women to contest in leadership roles such as the unit committee, district level, and parliamentary elections.

Madam Afetorgbor lamented how the district did not have any female elected assembly member, except on the part of government appointees.

She urged women to be responsible and serve as good role models for the younger generations to emulate and commended the Electoral Commission, political parties, and new registrants for a successful 21-day limited registration exercise.

The EC has since slated December 19 for the assembly-level elections to be held across the country.

GNA

