Akosombo Dam Spillage: Methodist University donates relief items to flood victims

Mepe, Oct 27, GNA – The Methodist University Ghana (MUG) has donated some relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage in the Mepe Traditional Area in the Volta Region.

The relief items which consisted of a cash amount, food items, clothing, cooking oils, bags of sachet water, among others, were to give them some comfort.

The Management of the University was accompanied by their Psychologists and Counselors, as well as students in the field of study, to psyche and counsel the victims regardless of the loss of properties.

Professor Daniel Bruce, Acting Pro Vice Chancellor, MUG, who spoke on behalf of Professor Philip Ebow

Bondzie-Simpson, Vice Chancellor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture formed part of the University’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He said it was also an opportunity to go to the field and offer the victims some counseling, indicating that such incidents could amount to various forms of depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

The Pro Vice Chancellor encouraged other institutions, individuals, the government, and NGOs to come to the aid of the victims.

“The Mankralo and the Queen Mother after talks with them said the water has actually covered everything, including the cemeteries, making their water highly polluted for bathing and drinking,” he added.

He promised the victims in the Mepe Traditional Area of their return with respect to the major needs they highlighted.

Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, thanked the University for coming along with social workers, Psychologists and Counselors to help the victims out in times like this.

He said according to the Natural Disaster Management Organisation, more than 12,000 people were displaced by the spillage in the Constituency, stating that they were camped in schools temporarily.

The MP said, “this is just one out of the 21 camps here, so the situation is dire, it is a humanitarian crisis.”

“People are really going through a lot, people are depressed, traumatised and if care is not taken, people may start taking their lives, so we acknowledge and appreciate the efforts by the University,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa said when Parliament resumed sitting next week, he would be filing a motion to demand a full-scale Parliamentary enquiry into the disaster.

“As you have realised, school is not in session and the children have been forced to waste precious time while their peers are in school elsewhere, and how will they compete with them when everything is over,” he added.

Torgbe Korsi Nego VI, Mankralo of Mepe Traditional Area, said the Traditional Area had a system of distribution, where the chiefs and the Mepe Development Association received all items and distributed them to the Central Committee Members of the clans for effective distribution.

He assured all and sundry that with the plan in place, all affected persons would receive the relief items donated to them.

“Because we have not received enough items, we cannot get to everyone, but we target those who need it the most, so as and when it comes, we will be expanding the sharing to all,” Mankralo added.

Torgbe Nego VI expressed gratitude and appreciation to the University for the kind gesture

and for putting smiles on the faces of the victims.

GNA

