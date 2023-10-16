Addressing water problems in Tolon constituency will be my priority – Chief Sayibu

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Oct.16, GNA – Chief Akilu Sayibu, the Parliamentary Primaries Aspirant for the Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, has given an assurance to prioritise addressing water problems in the constituency if given the mandate to serve.

He said looking at the intensity of the challenge, a deliberate strategy would be deployed outside the usual political space to address it.

He gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

Chief Sayibu said corporate entities would also be engaged for their contribution to resolve the challenge through their social responsibility budgets.

The various embassies, he said, would also be contacted for support.

“There are local and international charities operating in the areas of water support to communities and many constituencies do not access these opportunities. Some do not even know about the existence of such opportunities.

“Chief Akilu Sayibu shall explore this option,” he added.

The Parliamentary Aspirant said there was so much pressure from communities in the country on the central government to provide water, however, it could not solely meet every demand.

“The best strategy out is a robust strategic and innovative advocacy to get things done and this shall be one of the tools to be deployed,” he noted.

Chief Sayibu said he would coordinate an engagement with stakeholders linked to the Tolon Constituency either by birth or occupations for brainstorming sessions on the way forward to develop the Constituency.

“The policy of two heads being better than one shall be deployed vigorously. Chief Akilu Sayibu represents the voice of the Voiceless and best for the Tolon Constituency,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

