Western Regional Fire Command celebrates fire safety week

By Emmanuel Gamson

Fijai (WR), Sept. 5, GNA – The Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held its fire safety week to deepen efforts to enhance citizens’ participation in the prevention of fire and its related incidents.

The week-long celebration was meant to raise public awareness on fire hazards, its effects and equip the citizenry with the appropriate methods of preventing fire outbreak, as well as safety precautions during such incidents.

It was also aimed at educating the people on floods, Road Traffic Collision (RTC), procedures in the acquisition of fire certificate for their homes and work premises and fire safety precautionary measures to be taken to avoid fire related menace.

This year’s celebration was part of activities to mark the 60th Anniversary of the GNFS on the theme: “60 Years of Existence, Fire Safety, The Choice for a Safer Environment.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFO I) Mr Frederick Ohemeng, Western Regional GNFS Commander, led a team of officers to undertake various sensitization activities, including a simulation exercise at some recreational and hospitality facilities as well as the Takoradi GOIL Depot, educated market women on fire safety and prevention measures at various market centres including those at Apremdo and Takoradi Market Circle, churches and mosques among other focal areas within the region.

ACFO I Ohemeng said all the exercises were aimed at testing the swift response preparedness of the GNFS to fight fire related incidents using applied trainings, cooperation and effective coordination.

He said it was also meant to assess the preparedness of GNFS in such real situations and to also ascertain the reaction of employees of various facilities in such incidents.

He asked management of various facilities and market leaders to always put in place efficient measures to protect lives and properties in the event of possible fire outbreaks

ACFO I Ohemeng further encouraged the citizenry to ensure they contacted the nearest GNFS station for swift response in case they experienced undesired fire situations.

He advised against prank calls, emphasising that such calls were a bane to the effective operations of the GNFS.

GNA

