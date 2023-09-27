WAFCON Qualifiers: Alice Kusi shines as Ghana leaves Rwanda hopeless with 12-0 aggregate win

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep. 27, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana outclassed the She-Amavubi of Rwanda with a 5-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday night to sail through to the next round of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

With a seven-goal advantage ahead of the visitors going into the clash, the Ghanaian side showed no mercy as they completed Nora Häuptle’s assignment with a 12-0 win.

A hattrick from Kusi, Badu and Stella Nyamekye gave Ghana a convincing win over their opponents.

The Black Queens of Ghana started the game on a high note with their usual attacking play, mounting pressure on their opponents in-search of an early goal.

Rwanda, having learnt from the first leg encounter, gave the Black Queens no breathing space in their half with solid clearances.

Nora Hauptel’s tactical mindset was evident in her sides play as they patiently controlled the ball to their satisfaction with hopes of breaking the deadlock.

Grace Asantewaa understood her assignment very well with a solid midfield play, sharing passes like it was nobody’s business.

It took Kusi no struggle to break the virginity of the game with a long shot outside the box in the 22nd minute to get her side in the lead.

The cheers from the stands built the momentum of the Ghanaians who kept on pushing the ball towards the 18-yard box of the She-Amavubi’s.

Kusi once again found the net in the 26th minute, finishing off Priscilla Adobea’s beautiful pass from the right flanks to give Ghana a 2-0 advantage.

The Rwandan’s despite playing as underdogs were served with some goalscoring opportunities but failed to utilize as Ghana took advantage to cause a stir in their defense.

37 minutes into the game, Kusi completed her hattrick with a breathtaking curling shot to cement Ghana’s victory, leaving the goalkeeper in a state of confusion.

Nora Hauptel was still not satisfied as she kept on instructing her ladies to go in for more goals despite their three-goal lead.

Just when the fans thought the first half had ended, Evelyn Badu pulled off with a beautiful display as she danced through the defense of Rwanda to register her name on the scoresheet.

An additional minute of five could not change the game as the first half ended in favour of the Black Queens.

After recess, the visitors enjoyed a fair share of possession but were short of ideas to find that all important consolation goal.

Badu’s 83rd minute header was ruled off after a beautiful attempt.

Stella Nyamekye could not wait to be on the scoresheet this time round as she managed to beat the defense of the visitors to register her name in the 92nd minute.

Coach Nora Hauptel has been commended for her good work since taking over, having recorded seven wins in all seven games played.

The Swiss gaffer has so far scored 26 goals without conceding any.

GNA

