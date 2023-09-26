Volta, Oti react to resignation of Alan Kyerematen, sharing divergent views

By TEAM, GNA

Ho, Sept. 26, GNA – The Public in the Volta and Oti Regions have expressed varied views on the resignation of Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While some members and politicians expressed shock about the announcement, others were not surprised at all.

Mr Abednego Harry Adjirakor, Hohoe Constituency NPP First Vice Chairman, said it was not the first time Mr Kyerematen had resigned from the Party and his latest action seemed to be a good news to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

However, he said his action would not affect the fortunes of the NPP in their stronghold recounting his poor showing in the last special voting, saying the assumption of Mr Kyerematen splitting their votes of the NPP was unfounded.

Mr Adjirakor said it would be politically suicidal for Mr John-Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament of Hohoe Constituency, who had declared open support for Mr Kyerematen to join him.

Mr Alex Owusu, Hohoe Constituency NDC Treasurer, said the move could be described as jumping from a crashing vehicle before it plunged to avoid a bigger shame, noting the development in the NPP had made the NDC the preferred choice in the 2024 general election, which it would win massively.

Mr Richard Kitsi, an IT Specialist, said, “Mr Kyerematen’s advisors have failed him at this crucial moment and he has effectively harmed his own reputation, all on the altar of anger.”

He said the Ghanaian voter prioritised their political parties over individuals and personalities hence it would be difficult for Mr Kyerematen to poll two per cent of votes in 2024.

Mr Anthony Dagadu, a Political Analyst, advised the opposition NDC not to rejoice over the resignation of Mr Kyerematen from the New Patriotic Party as it was early days yet.

He said the former Trade and Industry Minister could cause a surprise to other political parties in the 2024 general election if he mobilised and put proper strategies right.

Mr Dagadu said Alan could make an impact in Ghana’s politics if he surrounded himself with people, who share the same ideologies and goals with him to the NPP and the NDC a good run for their money in the upcoming general elections.

Mr Patrick Agboyibor, the Deputy Secretary of the NPP in Akatsi South, said the development could disturb the fortunes of the party “if urgent steps remained unattended to.”

Some residents in Ho, the Regional capital described the resignation of Alan as a worrying development.

They suggested Mr Kyerematen stays in the party and fight for his grievances to be addressed, looking at his contribution to the political fortunes of the NPP over the years.

A polling station executive member of the NPP, who identified herself as Mercy, appealed to Mr Kyerematen to rescind his decision as that would bring division into the party.

Mr Bright Doh, Ho Central Constituency Secretary of the NPP, described the resignation as unfortunate, but was quick to add that he was not surprise, considering Alan’s withdrawal from the November 4, primaries.

He said Alan’s allegation that people were being controlled in the Super Delegate Conference and his comment that certain “unscrupulous people want to hijack the party does not hold.”

The Secretary said the party had a strategy to deal with the resignation so that its fortunes would not be affected, adding that the party was ready to receive supporters of Alan.

The party is concerned about the resignation, but we will not allow such move to affect us, he said, calling for unity in the party.

While some At KAdjebi said the move was an attempt to push the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition into opposition in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, others said it was a good decision and that it was long overdue.

Mr. Wilson Tagbor, a Stalwart of the NDC in Kadjebi, said Mr Kyeremanten’s resignation was a good omen for NDC because “at least 60,000 NPP supporters will follow him, thus affecting NPP’s fortune in the 2024 Presidential polls.

Mr. Tagbor, who contested the Akan NDC Constituency primaries in October, 2022 as Communication Officer, but lost asked NPP hierarchy to stop attacking him since some supporters who would join his newly-formed “Movement for Change” would affect the Party.

Mr. Frank Dorleku, a Public Servant, says Kyrerematen has “committed political suicide as there is no way an Independent Candidate can win in Ghana.”

Mr Sataru Abdul Merigah, Akan NPP Constituency Secretary described his resignation as “rather unfortunate, but I entreat all our Party members to remind united.”

“They should remain resolute with the NPP party as patriots”, he added.Mr. Bernard Osei, an NPP Activist said the way and manner the party hierarchy manhandle Mr. Kyerematen and maneuvering the system to favour Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President did not augur well and not good for Ghana’s democracy.

“Most definitely I am joining his team.” Mr. Osei said.

“NPP has lost a big brand and NDC must not take the resignation of Alan for granted.”

Mr Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, in a press conference announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party after he withdrew from the party’s presidential primaries on September 5.

He also announced his intentions to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate to break the NPP and NDC duopoly that persisted for years.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

