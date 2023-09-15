US slaps sanctions against another 150 Putin supporters

Washington, Sept. 15, (dpa/GNA) – The United States has added an additional 150 individuals and companies that support Russian President Vladimir Putin to its sanctions list, the US Departments of State and Treasury said on Thursday.

The goal is to “target Russia’s military supply chains and deprive Putin of the equipment, technology, and services he needs to wage his barbaric war on Ukraine,” US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said.

Those who profited from the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine and their proximity to the Kremlin would also be held accountable.

Many of the sanctions are aimed directly at Russian industry. The sanctions list included the wagon manufacturer Transmash, the carmakers Avtovaz and Moskvich and the aircraft engine manufacturer Soyuz in Moscow.

Large Russian engineering companies, metallurgy and mining groups were sanctioned. Gazpromstroy, the construction group of the gas giant Gazprom, is also new on the list, as is Russia’s second largest diamond company AGD Diamonds.

Sanctions were also imposed on companies in third countries, such as two Turkish firms that are seen as supplying parts for drone construction in Russia.

The head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andrii Yermak, thanked the US government for this “decisive step.”

As a result of the sanctions, assets of the named individuals and companies in the US are blocked. US citizens or people who are in the US are prohibited from doing business with the sanctioned entities and individuals.

